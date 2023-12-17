Eataliano Britannia Street: 'Amazing' Leeds city centre sandwich shop and cafe listed for sale
Eataliano, in Britannia Street, was recently put on the market with agency Blacks Business Brokers.
The listing, available on BusinessesForSale.com, is likely to attract investors as it sets the projected annual turnover at between £115,000 and £120,000.
It’s popular with customers too – as one described in a Google Review: “I can’t recommend this place enough. The food is out of this world and made to order.
“Furthermore, the service provided is genuine and sweet. You couldn’t ask for a more down to earth group of people.”
Another critic said: “Amazing customer service and the food tastes delicious. I had the Alfredo pasta and it was one of the best meals I’ve had.”
The venue is popular with office workers in nearby business developments. It has an asking price of £49,950.
The shop’s advert describes the space as “well equipped and presented” and explains that the business boasts an already established delivery service.
Eataliano has a five star food hygiene rating – and there’s scope to extend its opening hours from the current 9am to 2pm.