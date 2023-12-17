A prominent city centre sandwich shop with excellent reviews has been listed for sale – and it’s just £173 a week.

Eataliano, in Britannia Street, was recently put on the market with agency Blacks Business Brokers.

The listing, available on BusinessesForSale.com, is likely to attract investors as it sets the projected annual turnover at between £115,000 and £120,000.

It’s popular with customers too – as one described in a Google Review: “I can’t recommend this place enough. The food is out of this world and made to order.

Eataliano, in Britannia Street, Leeds, has been put on the market with agency Blacks Business Brokers. Photo: James Hardisty.

“Furthermore, the service provided is genuine and sweet. You couldn’t ask for a more down to earth group of people.”

Another critic said: “Amazing customer service and the food tastes delicious. I had the Alfredo pasta and it was one of the best meals I’ve had.”

The venue is popular with office workers in nearby business developments. It has an asking price of £49,950.

The shop’s advert describes the space as “well equipped and presented” and explains that the business boasts an already established delivery service.