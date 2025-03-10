A free jobs fair taking place in Leeds today is offering women across the region the opportunity to boost their careers by connecting them with a range of major local employers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Women into Work event comes as Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies makes a Radio 4 Appeal praising the work of women’s employment charity Smart Works, telling the story of Bethany, 28, who had worked as a retail manager until a bout of ill health forced her to quit.

After her recuperation, she applied for more than 200 jobs without success. Then, at a jobs fair organised by Smart Works, she met a dream employer, who suggested she apply to them. With the dressing and coaching confidence given by Smart Works, she got the job and changed her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is such a simple service,” says Sara, “but, as Bethany’s story illustrates, the impact is profound.”

Dragons' Den star Sara Davies, who made the BBC Radio 4 appeal on behalf of the Smart Works women's employment charity. Sara appears in series 22 of Dragons' Den, which is currently running on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC1. She has announced that she will be stepping down after this series. Picture: BBC Studios, Simon Pantling

There will be opportunities for women across Yorkshire to meet their own potential dream employers today (Tuesday, March 11, 2025) at the Smart Works Leeds jobs fair which takes place 10am-2pm at Leeds Beckett University Student Union on Portland Way in Leeds. Attendees can simply turn up at the venue, or visit the registration site beforehand.

Here, a range of high-profile Yorkshire employers – all actively seeking to increase female representation in their workforce – will be waiting to meet potential new employees.

The Women Into Work Jobs Fair is a collaboration with the Keith Howard Foundation (previously known as The Emerald Foundation), an independent charity established in 2008 by the late Dr Keith Howard OBE to support local charities and create opportunities for local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is supported by Ilkley-based online training provider High Speed Training. There will be opportunities for attendees to have a one-to-one CV clinic.

Jobseekers attending a previous Smart Works Leeds jobs fair.

Based at Mabgate Mills, Smart Works Leeds helps unemployed women across Yorkshire find work by providing them with coaching, clothing and confidence. The national Smart Works charity has supported 35,000 women into jobs over the past 10 years, and 63 per cent of Smart Works clients find employment within a month of their appointment.

Job fair attendees will have the opportunity to meet with top employers including Sky, the NHS, UK Civil Service, YBS, Mitie, First Bus, Canal & River Trust, and many more, all offering live job vacancies, volunteering, and training opportunities. Employers will be recruiting for roles across a number of sectors including retail, customer service, logistics, education, cleaning, security, admin, care, hospitality, and more.

Smart Works Leeds supported more than 800 women across Yorkshire in 2024 alone and is on track to help 1,000 women a year by April 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lottie Roberts, Outreach Manager at Smart Works Leeds, said: “This event is to connect women to prospective employers directly. Our clients often tell us that job application processes are confusing, that they struggle to find opportunities, and that it is hard to get in front of employers.”

Amy Mortimer, head of Social Impact at High Speed Training said: “The situation for unemployed women is increasingly challenging and Smart Works understands what is needed to help. They are great at boosting confidence and coaching women on a course to success.”