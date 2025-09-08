Dough Club, a Manchester-based Detroit-style pizza brand, has set its sights on Leeds.

A planning application submitted to Leeds City Council on August 26 proposes converting a Thai massage clinic at 80 Burley Road, Burley, into a hot food takeaway.

In supporting documents, applicant Mr Ubaid Ur-Rehman wrote: “The site is currently used as a Thai Massage shop, which is still in operation, however looking to relocate.

Dough Club is eyeing Leeds as its next location. | Google (Inset: Dough Club via Google)

“The proposed development would change the existing use by allowing it to be used as a hot food take-away, using a franchise model offered by an expanding company called Dough Club.”

Dough Club currently operates three sites: Withington and Oxford Road in Manchester, and Cheadle Hulme in Stockport.

Mr Ur-Rehman added: “The proposed use is welcome a professional expanding national franchise brand looking for new locations throughout the country.

“The applicant is an experienced operator in this field, already operating other food related businesses and wishes to bring this brand to a local area in Leeds where demand for this type of service is high.”

The planning application is open for comments until September 23, with a decision due by October 24, 2025.