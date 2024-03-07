Double award win for York car retailer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at Ray Chapman Motors York, on Whiterose Close, was awarded the prestigious Retailer of the Year 2023 accolade at Volvo Car UK’s Volvo Champions Awards. Sharing the success, its sister retailer, Ray Chapman Motors Malton, was also recognised as Volvo Selekt Used Car Team of the Year.

Ray Chapman Motors York received the award for consistently surpassing all targets, with its team of experts being applauded for their commitment to ensuring an informative and premium experience for all customers. This focus on customer service and satisfaction has enabled the retailer to build a sterling local reputation despite a turbulent economic period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team was also praised for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across the United Kingdom, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates, as well as achieving consistently high customer reviews.

The team celebrates their win

Over at Ray Chapman Motors Malton, the team was applauded for achieving the highest overall volume of used car sales across the nation. More than 100 checks ensure these Approved Used cars are not just safe but perform to the highest standards thanks to the latest Volvo parts and software.

Duncan Chapman, Managing Director at Ray Chapman Motors, said: “We’re delighted to have won not just one, but two awards at Volvo Car UK’s Volvo Champions Awards Ceremony.

“With our York retailer being named Regional Retailer of the Year and our Malton site receiving the award for most Selekt sales, it truly has been a fantastic year for the Ray Chapman Motors family. This success has seen us grow with the addition of our brand-new purpose built showroom on Canal Road in Bradford, and the refurbishment of our current Volvo site in Huddersfield – who we hope will also be winning many awards in the years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad