Done For You Sales Agency celebrates dual triumphs: Best Start-Up and Global Recognition Awards

Done For You Sales Agency is marking a major milestone with back-to-back accolades, securing the Best Start-Up of the Year 2025 award at the prestigious 365 Awards, just one week after winning the Global Recognition Award for its groundbreaking work in transforming the sales process.

These achievements reflect the agency's swift rise and undeniable impact on the UK’s sales landscape.

In just 12 months, Done For You Sales Agency has established itself as a formidable force in the industry, earning a loyal following of clients and receiving industry-wide recognition. With its first anniversary on the horizon, the agency’s rapid success is a testament to its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Co-founders Marshall Willock and Troy Smith are humbled and grateful for the recognition, acknowledging the collective effort that has gone into building the agency from the ground up.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the difference we’re making for businesses and individuals alike. These awards represent the hard work and dedication of every team member who has contributed to our journey,” Marshall said.

Troy, the agency’s CEO, underscored the importance of client satisfaction in the company’s continued growth. Done For You Sales Agency has earned a reputation for its client-first approach, helping a diverse range of businesses—including coaches, mentors, and entrepreneurs—achieve impressive revenue growth and success.

“Our clients’ experience is our priority. We believe that providing an exceptional experience for every lead we work with is key to fostering long-term success and building lasting relationships,” said Troy.

The agency’s success can be attributed to its focus on fostering strong, supportive relationships with clients while building a talented and cohesive team. As the agency prepares for its next phase of growth, Done For You Sales Agency is determined to continue evolving by embracing new strategies and innovative solutions.

Marshall shared: “We’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished in such a short period, but we’re just getting started. Our mission is to help business owners overcome their sales challenges and focus on what they truly enjoy, while we work to double and triple their revenue.”

With its sights set on further expansion, Done For You Sales Agency is eager to assist even more businesses in reaching their full potential. The agency is actively seeking new partnerships and encourages businesses ready to elevate their sales strategies to connect with their team.

To learn more about how Done For You Sales Agency can help you achieve your sales goals, visit their website or follow them on Instagram @dfysa_.

Done For You Sales Agency is excited for what the future holds, committed to transforming businesses with exceptional sales strategies, and looking forward to continuing its success story.