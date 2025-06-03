Doncaster law firm reaches incredible £250k milestone for charity Will-writing campaign

A law firm with offices in Doncaster and Sheffield has reached the incredible milestone of raising more than £250,000 by participating in an annual charity Will-writing campaign – which will help to fund vital work in the UK and abroad.

Taylor Bracewell has taken part in the Will Aid campaign since 2011 and over the years has raised a grand total of £256,910 by volunteering their time and expertise throughout the month of November to write Wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, inviting clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

The money raised is shared between the campaign’s partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Taylor Bracewell raised an outstanding £19,655 during Will Aid 2024, making them the fifth highest donating firm in the UK.

The team at Taylor Bracewell

Lauren Smith, partner at the firm, said: “We’re delighted to reach such a special milestone to help such worthwhile causes.

“We love taking part in Will Aid, and to raise so much for charity was a real team effort.

“The entire team is always very proud to take part, and we’re delighted to have given so many people the reassurance of knowing they have a professionally written will over the years.

“It’s a brilliant feeling to know that such well-deserving charities will benefit, helping people both here in the UK and abroad who are facing challenging times.”

The generosity of solicitors who have taken part in Will Aid since it launched in 1988 has helped raise more than £24 million for charity in donations alone, with many millions more in pledged charitable legacies.

Lauren Poole, chair of Will Aid, said: “Huge congratulations to all the firms for raising such a staggering amount this year. It’s amazing that so many solicitors give their time to volunteer so generously, using their expertise to help people gain peace of mind by getting a professionally written will while fundraising for our incredible charities who do such crucial and life-changing work in the UK and around the world.

“On behalf of all the partner charities, a massive thank you and well done!”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “What a great team effort from everyone who has taken part in this year’s Will Aid campaign. Thank you to everyone who has harnessed their expertise and generosity to give their time, helping to protect people’s wishes and also supporting such worthwhile partner charities who are changing lives for the better.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

Donations are shared between Will Aid’s partner charities: Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF and Trócaire.

To meet the continued demand each year, Will Aid needs more solicitors to take part. For more information, please visit willaid.org.uk