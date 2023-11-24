Domino's pizza set to open 'exciting' new Leeds branch in Middleton with jobs up for grabs at the takeaway
The hugely popular pizza company announced plans to expand into Middleton with a store in Middleton Park Road, which is set to open on December 4.
It will be open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm, with the team behind the venture recruiting for roles including shift managers, pizza-makers and delivery drivers.
Store bosses said there would be flexible working shifts to fit around busy schedules, with training and progression opportunities available.
Ricky Kandola, Operations Director at SK Group, said: We’re excited to expand our coverage in the Middleton area of Leeds and deliver the nation’s favourite pizza to more customers.
"We’re also passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers. Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”
The store will celebrate the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11am on December 4, when customers will be invited to meet the team and try the freshly prepared pizza.