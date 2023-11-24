Domino’s is set to open an “exciting” new branch in a Leeds suburb, with jobs at the takeaway up for grabs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hugely popular pizza company announced plans to expand into Middleton with a store in Middleton Park Road, which is set to open on December 4.

It will be open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm, with the team behind the venture recruiting for roles including shift managers, pizza-makers and delivery drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store bosses said there would be flexible working shifts to fit around busy schedules, with training and progression opportunities available.

Domino's pizza is set to open a new branch in Middleton Park Road, in Middleton, on December 4. Photo: Ben Queenborough/Domino's.

Ricky Kandola, Operations Director at SK Group, said: We’re excited to expand our coverage in the Middleton area of Leeds and deliver the nation’s favourite pizza to more customers.

"We’re also passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers. Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”