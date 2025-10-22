Dishoom: Indian restaurant chain set to open in Yorkshire for first time after plans agreed
Dishoom, which serves Bombay-style food, applied to convert a vacant shop unit on Vicar Lane.
Planning permission was granted for alterations to a former Flannels store in grade II-listed Coronation Buildings.
Dishoom already has branches in Manchester, Edinburgh and London’s Covent Garden and King’s Cross.
A planning report by the company said: “The site presents an exciting opportunity for Dishoom, whose ethos and brand are closely aligned with the character and potential of this location.
“The application site offers the ideal setting to deliver a new Dishoom restaurant, combining a vibrant local setting within the city centre with an ideal heritage site.”
The council granted listed building consent for the project at 68-78 Vicar Lane, near Victoria Gate shopping centre and part of the City Centre Conservation Area.
A planning officer’s report said: “The proposals will secure a new, viable restaurant use that contributes to the vitality and economic activity of the prime shopping quarter.”
Planned alterations include a new entrance and signage on the building.
The council report said: “The internal works are limited to the ground and first floors, are fully reversible and will not harm the building’s historic fabric or significance.”