Digital agency Tall is latest tenant to move into Brewery Wharf in Leeds

Tall, which employs 13 staff, will soon move from the Marshall’s Mill estate to Brewery Wharf. The agency will move into 5A Brewery Place, a workspace which has been repurposed by Brewery Wharf developer Rushbond PLC, transforming a former restaurant into office space. Tall is due to move in next month.

Tall was founded in 2011 by Guy Utley with technical director Behrooz Saeed coming on board in 2017. Originally based in Brighouse, the agency moved to Leeds in 2013 and has worked on campaigns for SkyBet, the Provident Group, Leeds Digital Festival and Express Bi-Folding Doors.

Mr Utley commented: “The past three years have been record-breaking for Tall. We’ve been on the lookout for new premises after outgrowing our current ones, and after visiting many new locations Brewery Wharf stood out.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Digital agency Tall is moving to Brewery Wharf. Image: Harry Archer

Tall is the third new tenant for Brewery Wharf in the last three months, joining restaurant HOME and funeral planning company Rest Assured Funeral Plans.

A spokesman said: “The development has received acclaim for its high-quality design and public spaces, collecting awards from Leeds Civic Trust and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors as well as Leeds Architecture Awards for both architecture and public art. Work is underway to make additional developments to the public realm, including new landscaping and green spaces and additional cycle storage facilities.”

Richard Baker, from Rushbond, said: “The creative community at Brewery Wharf is growing rapidly thanks to the flexible spaces on offer, closeness to the city centre and waterfront location – which is hard to beat in terms of mindfulness and fresh air. To have secured three new tenants in three months is a huge coup for this unique and thriving part of Leeds.”

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you