Dezign Space launches with £15m tech investment

Dezign Space at Madison Offices in Leeds.

Excelledia Ventures, who own the Dezign Space concept, believe in encouraging anyone anywhere to be able to innovate. Excelledia is a multinational organisation present in eight countries and spread across more than 60 countries through its partner network specialising in digital innovation and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Dezign Space - which opens in Pudsey this week - will launch with a campaign to support new inventors with financial backing for 100 new app prototypes to the tune of up to £150,000 each.

They will be contacting schools as well as SMEs and blue-chip companies in the region to get involved

Radley House, Richardshaw Road

Excelledia, with a strong international presence and client base of the likes of Qatar World Cup 2022, Qatar Airlines, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority(DEWA) and Abu Dhabi National Oil & Company (ADNOC), to name a few, chose Leeds for its first Dezign Space in the UK as the city is the second largest financial and legal centre, says Mark Burns, managing director of Excelledia in UK.

Pudsey MP Stuart Andrews has been invited as chief guest for the opening at Madison Offices, Radley House, Richardshaw Road, on Friday, July 2.

Harry Sekhon, founder of Madison Offices explained how the consultancy helps businesses to improve systems, using algorithms to identify and address potential issues before they even happen.

"We are delighted and honoured by this collaboration as the first UK partner of Dezign Space. This enhancing our offering to to Madison Offices community to enable

businesses and individuals to make an idea a reality," he said.

He also revealed the app investment campaign, how they hope to work closely with local schools, businesses and Leeds University.

"What they're offering here in Leeds is to encourage anyone who may have a fantastic idea has never been done before and we are now able to extend our offering to the ever-expanding digital SME market," he said.

"We want to go into schools and encourage kids to come up with an idea for an app. Under Dezign Space it will be made into a prototype, at no cost to the individual, and then it will be offered to angel investors around the world, to see if they are interested in the idea and if they are, it will be brought into play. We will then discuss it with the person whose idea it is to scale it up on a regional, national, or global level.