Determined young Leeds man made redundant from test and trace job kits out van to become dog walker

Jack Chandler, 27, was put on furlough in March 2020 originally from his job in hospitality.

However, he told the YEP he "really wasn't happy" to sit back and wait out furlough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambitious Jack spent five full weeks custom designing his van so it can transport up to four dogs safely to walk locations and has now launched his new business as a dog walker under the name 'Dogs a good un''.

Instead, Jack applied for as many jobs as possible until he was given the role of a manager of the mobile NHS test and trace sites across Leeds, managing teams and logistics.

"I really loved this job and all the people I got to meet through that job so it was tough when that came to a sudden end in March 2022 and I was made redundant", Jack explained.

At a crossroads in his career, Jack again started looking for other jobs.

Deep down, he said he knew he didn't want to just go into "another job".

Ambitious Jack spent five full weeks custom designing his van so it can transport up to four dogs safely to walk locations and has now launched his new business as a dog walker under the name 'Dogs a good un''.

Ambitious Jack spent five full weeks custom designing his van so it can transport up to four dogs safely to walk locations and has now launched his new business as a dog walker under the name Dog’s A Good’un

His determination has been praised across social media.

"I’ve always wanted to work for myself but there has not been a great time to do so up until now, so I decided to go for it, and give it shot", Jack said.

"I bought a van and got to work.

Ambitious Jack spent five full weeks custom designing his van so it can transport up to four dogs safely to walk locations and has now launched his new business as a dog walker under the name 'Dogs a good un''.

"A lot of trial and error has gone into fitting out the van, it’s something I’ve never done before, but I’m happy with the outcome and all the skills I’ve picked up along the way and the dogs who have been in the van have hopped straight in and got settle in their beds straight away."

Jack is now taking bookings in the West Leeds areas of Pudsey, Rodley, Farsley, Horsforth and Bramley.

He added: "I will also be offering solo dog walks for those dogs who need a bit of extra care because they are nervous around other dogs.

"Another service I will offer is during unsocial able hours, evenings, and weekends which is great for those people who do shift and evening work.

"I am fully canine first aid trained, CRB checked and insured."