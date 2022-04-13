Detailed plans revealed for development of 600 new flats in Kirkstall Road

Glenbrook has submitted the the planning application to Leeds City Council for a 618-apartment build to rent scheme.

It comes after the property investment and development company purchased the 5.12-acre site from Marshall CDP for an undisclosed sum.

The company has purchased 87-89 Kirkstall Road, which sits opposite Kirkstall Brewery and the Life Church, and is close to the city centre.

Glenbrook said there will be lots of open public space.

Designed by Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher (CJCT) with re-form advising as landscape architects, the proposals would see the development of high quality flats set across five buildings which respond to the riverside and extensive new public realm.

The proposals include over 10,000 sq ft of amenity space including residents lounge, co-working hub and gym, 3,800 sq ft of commercial space and 6,000 sq ft of private external terraces.

Avison Young acted as planning consultant and the wider project team includes Curtins, Abacus Cost Management, Crookes Walker Consulting and GIA.

A CGI image of what the new development at 87-89 Kirkstall Road could look like, as seen in plans submitted by Glenbrook.

Daniel Roberts, Senior Development Manager at Glenbrook, said: “This new planning application represents an excellent opportunity to take the site forward and create a new, highly sustainable BTR community in close proximity to one of the UK’s most vibrant city centres.

"Located on the waterfront, the site’s potential from a public realm perspective is huge and is an area we have focused on in our proposals with over 50% of the site dedicated to landscape, including a new riverside park, cycleways and access to the waterfront.