Decodifi targets £500,000 annual revenue as MD Charlie Bartle gains recognition at awards

Decodifi, a Headingley-based software company, is thrilled to announce that Managing Director Charlie Bartle has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 Yorkshire BusinessWoman Awards. Charlie has been recognised in the highly competitive Digital category, highlighting her exceptional contributions to the digital industry and the region's business community.

Since stepping into the role of Managing Director, Charlie has led Decodifi on an ambitious growth journey, with the company targeting annual revenue of £500,000 just months into her leadership. This award nomination is a testament to her ability to combine vision with execution, driving Decodifi’s mission to make digital transformation achievable and accessible for businesses of all sizes.

A Commitment to Driving Innovation in Yorkshire Under Charlie’s leadership, Decodifi has become a trailblazer in the digital space, empowering startups and established businesses with bespoke MVP development and digital transformation solutions. By enabling companies to launch their ideas quickly and cost-effectively, Decodifi has become a key player in fostering innovation within Yorkshire’s thriving business ecosystem.

Charlie Bartle, Director of Decodifi and finalist for Women in Digital at the Yorkshire BusinessWoman Awards 2025.

The recognition from the Yorkshire BusinessWoman Awards is not just an individual accolade but a reflection of the company’s dedication to supporting businesses through cutting-edge, customer-focused technology. Charlie’s leadership has been pivotal in shaping Decodifi’s rapid growth, transforming it into a driving force for digital innovation across the region.

Charlie Bartle on the Award Nomination Charlie expressed her gratitude for the recognition:

“It’s an honour to be recognised alongside such amazing fellow finalists as Liz Whitefield and Zandra Moore MBE. This event is a fantastic celebration of the incredible talent of businesswomen across Yorkshire, and I am exceptionally proud to be included as a nominee.”

“This nomination is more than an individual achievement—it’s a reflection of the incredible work we’re doing at Decodifi to empower businesses with innovative, accessible digital solutions. Our team’s dedication to delivering impactful results for our clients has been key to our success, and I’m proud to represent Decodifi on such a significant platform.”

Charlie Bartle, Director of Decodifi and finalist for Women in Digital at the Yorkshire BusinessWoman Awards 2025.

Recognition on the Eve of International Women’s Day the winners of the 2025 Yorkshire BusinessWoman Awards will be announced at the awards dinner on March 7, at The Leeds Marriott Hotel. This event celebrates exceptional women in business, recognising their innovation, leadership, and contributions to the community.

Charlie’s nomination was reviewed by a distinguished panel of judges, including Sir Rodney Walker (Chair of the London Marathon), Dame Linda Pollard (Director of the NHS Provider Board), and Sinead Rocks (Managing Director of Channel 4), among other prominent business leaders.

Decodifi’s Vision for the Future Decodifi extends its congratulations to all the finalists and expresses gratitude to the Yorkshire BusinessWoman Awards for shining a spotlight on women’s achievements in the business world. As the company continues its growth trajectory, targeting £500,000 in annual revenue, Decodifi remains committed to its mission of empowering businesses through achievable digital transformation solutions.