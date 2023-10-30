Daniel Footwear: Leeds designer shoe brand celebrates 30 years of stocking 'finest fashion offerings'
Daniel Footwear, which is based in Roundhay’s Street Lane, has spent the last three decades establishing itself as one of the top shoe retailers on the high street.
The homegrown business known for its extensive collections of boots, sandals and accessories made history back in the mid-1990s as the first worldwide supplier of iconic brand Jimmy Choo.
And while the company acknowledged that the retail industry has been through a tumultuous period with the rise of online shopping, bosses said this week that Daniel Footwear has been able to defy the odds and carry on serving its loyal customer base.
They credited this ability to “delivering exceptional customer service” and “staying at the forefront of the latest fashion trends”. The company added that it is keen to “stay ahead of the curve” and is optimistic about the future, as it launched a 30% off deal to celebrate the anniversary.
Founder Daniel Buck said: “In 1993, the Daniel brand was born, with the distinctive Daniel logo adorning the footbed of every pair of shoes. By 1995, sitting alongside the Daniel brand were the likes of Gucci and Prada, and we became the first supplier of Jimmy Choo worldwide.
“Over the past three remarkable decades filled with ups and downs, I have had the privilege of collaborating with exceptional European suppliers and travelling the world to source the finest fashion offerings.
“Our headquarters still proudly resides in Leeds, less than a mile from my first store. Here, I am fortunate to work alongside the most exceptional individuals within our company, all working together to make the next 30 years just as fantastic as the last."