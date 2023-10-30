Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Footwear, which is based in Roundhay’s Street Lane, has spent the last three decades establishing itself as one of the top shoe retailers on the high street.

The homegrown business known for its extensive collections of boots, sandals and accessories made history back in the mid-1990s as the first worldwide supplier of iconic brand Jimmy Choo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while the company acknowledged that the retail industry has been through a tumultuous period with the rise of online shopping, bosses said this week that Daniel Footwear has been able to defy the odds and carry on serving its loyal customer base.

Daniel Footwear, a Leeds company which is based in Roundhay’s Street Lane, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

They credited this ability to “delivering exceptional customer service” and “staying at the forefront of the latest fashion trends”. The company added that it is keen to “stay ahead of the curve” and is optimistic about the future, as it launched a 30% off deal to celebrate the anniversary.

Founder Daniel Buck said: “In 1993, the Daniel brand was born, with the distinctive Daniel logo adorning the footbed of every pair of shoes. By 1995, sitting alongside the Daniel brand were the likes of Gucci and Prada, and we became the first supplier of Jimmy Choo worldwide.

“Over the past three remarkable decades filled with ups and downs, I have had the privilege of collaborating with exceptional European suppliers and travelling the world to source the finest fashion offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad