CV registrations are soaring in these four Yorkshire cities although candidates don't want the jobs on offer

Leeds has seen an 11 per cent leap in CV registrations

Hull, Bradford, Leeds and Sheffield were all ranked in the top ten UK list for CV registrations, according to the latest quarterly data from CV-Library.

In Yorkshire, Hull saw the biggest leap in CV registrations (up 20 per cent), followed by Bradford (up 17 per cent), Sheffield (up 13 per cent) and Leeds (up 11 per cent).

Lee Biggins, CEO and founder of CV-Library said: “With increasing volumes of people registering their CV in the Yorkshire region over the last quarter, there is a clear discrepancy between the expectations from job seekers and employers.”

The latest quarterly data from CV-Library reveals an increase in UK professionals registering their CV and looking for jobs, whilst applications to vacancies continue to decline.

In the UK as a whole, the number of job seekers registering their CV rose 5 per cent on the last quarter. However, the top ten areas in the UK recorded much bigger increases in candidates looking for work.

Exeter topped the list (up 24 per cent) followed by Hull in second place and Bradford in third place.

Sunderland was in fourth place (up 16 per cent) followed by Cardiff (up 15 per cent) and Swansea (up 13 per cent).

Sheffield was in seventh place followed by Nottingham (up 11 per cent), Leeds and Bristol (up 10 per cent).

CV-Library said the number of jobs posted across the UK continues to break records, but candidates aren’t applying for those jobs.

Mr Biggins said: “We’ve known about the narrative of record job postings, a decline in applications and skills shortages for some time, but to see an uplift in candidate registrations, gives new insight into the problems facing the UK job market.

“Candidates could be expecting higher salaries than businesses are willing to pay.

"Flexible working is also a sticking point with businesses not offering the levels candidates desire. There are multiple other factors at play here, but until candidates and businesses meet somewhere in the middle, these issues will not only remain, but the gap will widen further.”

CV-Library is one of the UK’s largest online job sites and attracts over 4.3 million unique job seekers every month.