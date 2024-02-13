Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cutsmith, on High Street, is on the market with agency Knightsbridge for £79,999.

The brand already has a "distinctive and dedicated following of entrepreneurs and professional sports figures", according to the listing on Businesses For Sale.

Award-winning Leeds barbershop Cutsmith, in Yeadon, has been listed for sale. Photo: Google.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It boasts a turnover of £84,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The listing said: "Opportunity to acquire a successful, highly recognisable and award-winning brand that offers a remarkable chance for expansion, making it an ideal candidate for franchising."

It adds that it provides "comprehensive services, such as haircutting, colouring and professional beard styling". It also has its own "range of innovative own-brand products".

The barbershop stands in a prime location with high footfall - and the current owners have said they are willing to consider a handover period. It's being offered for sale "due to ill health".