Cutsmith Yeadon: Award-winning Leeds barbershop with 'following of professional sports figures' up for sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cutsmith, on High Street, is on the market with agency Knightsbridge for £79,999.
The brand already has a "distinctive and dedicated following of entrepreneurs and professional sports figures", according to the listing on Businesses For Sale.
It boasts a turnover of £84,000.
The listing said: "Opportunity to acquire a successful, highly recognisable and award-winning brand that offers a remarkable chance for expansion, making it an ideal candidate for franchising."
It adds that it provides "comprehensive services, such as haircutting, colouring and professional beard styling". It also has its own "range of innovative own-brand products".
The barbershop stands in a prime location with high footfall - and the current owners have said they are willing to consider a handover period. It's being offered for sale "due to ill health".
Impressively, the shop boasts 4.8 out of five stars on Google, with one critic describing themselves as a "Cutsmith lifer" in a glowing review.