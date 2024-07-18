Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fish and chip shop in Leeds has received a prestigious accreditation, cementing it as one of the UK’s top chippies.

Croft Street Fisheries, in Farsley, has received the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) Quality Accreditation sponsored by Sarsons Vinegar, once again this year.

The NFFF is the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops. It runs this scheme as a way of raising standards within and enhancing the profile of the fish and chip industry.

And the accreditation means that the Croft Street Fisheries has been recognised for good quality products and high standards of hygiene.

Owners behind Croft Street Fisheries said: “We are delighted to once again gain our place in the scheme.

“To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for the continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

“I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old. The support and encouragement they have offered has been great. It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.”

Andrew Crook, president of NFFF, said: "The NFFF Quality Accreditation scheme is extremely comprehensive.

“Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.

“Croft Street Fisheries clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from. Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”

How does a fish and chip shop qualify for the NFFF Quality Accreditation?

Each shop must go through a virtual inspection by an NFFF Approved Assessor who assesses the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and most importantly the quality of the cooked product.

The accreditation is valid for a year and retention is dependent on standards being maintained as validated by NFFF officials and appointed assessors.