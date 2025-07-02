Creative Director appointed by Hela Brands

Willemijn Bos has joined Huddersfield-based Hela Brands as Creative Director, responsible for setting the creative vision across all the brands the company works with.

With a global career under her belt spanning over 20 years, and having worked with some high profile brands, including Tory Burch, Adidas and Sweaty Betty to name a few, Will is highly experienced and brings with her a huge wealth of knowledge and talent.

In her role as creative director, she will ensure each brand has a distinct, compelling identity that connects with its audience, guiding the teams to bringing that vision to life across every touchpoint. Will’s aim is to build authentic brands with long-term consumer relevance, elevating the creative expression of each brand while staying true to its core identity, and always keeping the consumer at the heart.

Will says: “Every vision is translated into design through thoughtful storytelling, considered product direction and consistent visual language, from garment design and fabric choice to branding, packaging and campaign imagery. It’s about ensuring every detail speaks the same language and supports the brand’s long-term positioning.”

Attracted to the people at Hela, all of whom have exceptional experience and impressive, diverse backgrounds, as well as the brands, such as ellesse, Reebok, AVX and Patrick, Will is keen to tap into this diversity of thought and start rich conversations with the teams, delivering distinct, bold outcomes.

Will continues: “I come from a brand-led background, often pushing for elevated creative expression, while others have strong commercial focus. With this balance, where we challenge each other and collaborate, the real magic happens, which is very exciting.

“At Hela there is so much talent, and I am really looking forward to working with the teams, helping to unlock potential. Watching someone grow and thrive in their creativity is the most fulfilling part of my job.”

Will is driven by craftsmanship. Having worked globally, living and travelling throughout Asia with Adidas and collaborating with Tory Burch on her sports collections whilst living in New York, Will’s desire to be a designer started from a young age when she used to make clothes with her mum.

She says: “That hands on appreciation for detail and quality has stayed with me ever since I started making clothes with my mum. I can spend hours admiring a beautifully made garment. That is where my passion lives, and it’s why my journey has taken me through some iconic brands, always working in creative and design leadership roles. Each experience has shaped the creative perspective I want to bring to Hela Brands.”

Ray Evans, CEO at Hela Brands, adds: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Will to the team. She is an incredibly talented creative designer with unrivalled vision and passion. Her wonderful way of story telling will no doubt elevate the identity of our brands in the coming months, which I am very much looking forward to witnessing.”

With its head office in Huddersfield, an international distribution centre in Biggleswade and showrooms in London and Germany, Hela Brands is a market leader in the design, sourcing, distribution and promotion of high profile consumer brands, delivering strong brand identities, outstanding product ranges and navigating changing consumer trends in UK and international markets. For further information visit www.helabrands.com.