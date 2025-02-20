Craggs Energy achieves prestigious Renewable Fuels Assurance Scheme membership

Calderdale-based Craggs Energy, one of the country’s leading providers of Renewable Diesel, has achieved a major milestone on its journey to net zero with news that it has been approved as a member of the prestigious Renewable Fuels Assurance Scheme (RFAS).

RFAS membership endorses Craggs Energy’s commitment to sustainability and a low carbon future for transport. It provides verification of Craggs Energy’s renewable fuel supply chain and gives customers the ability to access Greenhouse Gas (GHG) data, ensuring accurate and representative information for company carbon reporting.

Managed by Zemo Partnership, RFAS membership aligns Craggs Energy closely with the wider objectives of the Partnership, which is a leading force in the development of innovative and collaborative solutions that are designed to achieve a low-carbon future within the transport sector.

Commenting on the Scheme membership, Matthew Crockett, Managing Director of Craggs Energy, said: “We recognise the urgent need to address climate change and are steadfast in our pledge to become a net zero company. Joining the Renewable Fuels Assurance Scheme is a natural step on our journey towards providing cleaner, greener fuel solutions for our customers.

A Craggs Energy tanker

“Now, customers can be assured that – through the RFAS – our renewable diesel (HVO) supply chain undergoes rigorous checks that examine everything from feedstock cultivation, collection, and production, to distribution to our customers.”

Matthew Crockett added: “We are thrilled to be part of the Renewable Fuels Assurance Scheme and to collaborate with Zemo Partnership. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions and supporting businesses and individuals in their transition to more sustainable energy sources.”

Through RFAS, customers seeking renewable diesel can be confident that Craggs Energy is a trusted provider of renewable diesel nationally, in Yorkshire, and across the North West of England.

