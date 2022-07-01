Councillor slams plans to build new housing estate next to Rodley Roundabout as "unacceptable and dangerous"

Four-bedroom detached houses could be built if the plans are given the green light next to the Oaklands Service Station.

The site was previously used as an allotment but has been vacant recently, the report stated.

A total of 13 car parking spaces would also be created with access via the current car wash site on neighbouring land.

The housing estate would be built next to the car wash Pic: Google

The report says: “The proposed development site is vacant and a derelict parcel of land, it offers an opportunity to bring it into effective use by the construction of eight dwellings, which would enhance the local environment and contribute towards the Leeds strategy for housing.

“The proposal is considered to be compliant with the relevant national and local planning policy and approval is sought.”

Now, Coun Peter Carlill, of Calverley and Farsley wards, said he objected to the "dangerous plans".

He also called on fruit trees and plants remaining on the site to give a "strong biodiversity value".

In a social media post, he said: "This site is completely unsuitable for any scale of development in my view due to the means of access - exiting directly on to the ringroad this close to the roundabout is unacceptable and dangerous.

"Looking at this specific proposal, the site layout contains far too many houses than can fit on this small site and I am sure is not policy compliant. They are much too close together, have a lack of any outdoor amenity space, are overwhelmed by the scale of parking, and are much too close to the existing properties on Hawthorn Grove.

"Although many of the trees, shrubs and other greenery listed on the site are noted as low value, it has been formerly used as an allotment and has a number of fruit trees and other plants remaining. These give the site a strong biodiversity value which should be retained.

"In view of these comments I ask that this proposal be refused."

Comments can be submitted until July 7.