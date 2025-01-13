Corrboard shares festive spirit with charity donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CorrBoard UK, the sheet-feeding specialist, has started the countdown to Christmas early with a donation to The Forge Project, the charity supporting the homeless and roofless within Scunthorpe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Believing the festive season is about giving back, the funds received from CorrBoard will be used to positively change the lives of those attending The Forge Project and its Day Centre. This includes signposting to services including the Housing Advice Team, drug and alcohol agencies, mental health agencies and Scunthorpe and District MIND.

Open all year round, the project has engaged with 371 individuals, received 8,335 visits and served 6,057 hot meals during 2024 to some of the most deprived people within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of HR for CorrBoard, Amanda Slinn, comments: “As a team, we believe that Christmas is a time for reflection and giving back. Sharing a donation with The Forge Project is just one way that we can spread some festive cheer and have a positive impact on those that need it most.

The Forge Project thanks CorrBoard for their generous festive donation.

“It’s thanks to charities like The Forge Project that people within our community can get the support and help they need. We wish them all a very Merry Christmas!”

Manager at The Forge Project, Andrea Houghton, comments: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank CorrBoard for their donation. It’s thanks to support like this from local businesses that we can deliver our services all year round.

“We hope that we can make a lasting and positive difference to those within our community that are facing homelessness or find themselves without a roof over their heads. With partnerships in place and signposting services, we hope that the need for our services will become a requirement of Christmas past.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CorrBoard is a privately-owned, sheet feeder. The business was founded in 2014 and manufactures corrugated cardboard from a purpose-built facility in Scunthorpe. For more information about the business, please visit: www.corrboarduk.com and for regular updates, please follow: @CorrBoardUK on Twitter and @CorrBoard UK on LinkedIn.