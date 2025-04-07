Corrboard appoints new managing director to build on strong foundations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CorrBoard UK, the sheet-feeding specialist based in Scunthorpe, has announced the appointment of Matthew Miller as Managing Director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on the foundations that have been set in recent years, with a focus on customer service, quality and people, Matthew brings with him more than 25-years’ experience working in paper manufacturing.

Formerly Chief Operating Officer for Pelta Medical Papers, sheet-feeding is a new industry for Matthew, however, his ambitions are to build on the success of recent years, focusing on the fundamentals: great quality and service at a competitive price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He comments: “I’m joining the business at an exciting time and want to enable the company to meet and exceed customer expectations, deliver profitable returns for shareholders and ensure safe, sustainable employment for colleagues.

Matthew Miller, Managing Director of CorrBoard UK

“What initially attracted me to the business was how it was established; set up by a group of customer companies and still owned by four of them.

What’s more, the enthusiasm and commitment at CorrBoard is apparent as soon as you walk through the door. Visiting the site and meeting with the team was all the encouragement I needed to want to join.

“The foundations have been laid and it’s up to us now, as a team, to take the organisation forward and to build on the success that CorrBoard has had in recent years. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CorrBoard is a privately-owned, sheet feeder. The business was founded in 2014 and manufactures corrugated cardboard from a purpose-built facility in Scunthorpe. For more information about the business, please visit: www.corrboarduk.com and for regular updates, please follow: @CorrBoardUK on Twitter and @CorrBoard UK on LinkedIn.