Yorkshire independent fashion brands recognised by the Smart Works Leeds Fashion as a Force for Good Awards Ball
The charity, which dresses and coaches unemployed women for interview and job success, is to host the ball to raise funds for its work and to celebrate Yorkshire fashion. Last year’s ball was presented by Christine Talbot and Natalie Anderson, and guests included TV presenters Amy Garcia, Amanda Harper, Sally Simpson and Kerry Gosney alongside faces from the world of TV, media, fashion and business.
The Fashion as a Force for Good winners will be announced on the night. The nominees are: Indie of the Year: Katie & May; Nearly New Cashmere; Bo Carter, Trad Collective.
Fashion Creative of the Year: Russell Eaton Salons; Pink Gorilla Hairy Lemon; Trudy Fielding; Anna Mewes.
Retail Team of the Year: Moda in Pelle; Brodie Cashmere; Burberry
Emerging Designer of the Year: Hannah Travis; Libby Austen; Grace Lyon; Ruby Lee.
Influencer of the Year: Hannah Briggs; Amina B; Amanda Harper; Louise Pennington; Rachel Peru.
Tickets cost £90 each, or £850 for a table for 10. Buy here
For more details, contact [email protected]
On September 20th to the 29th, the Smart Works Leeds Pop Up Shop returns to Victoria Gate shopping centre in Leeds for 10 days, open Monday – Saturday from 10am until 6pm, and Sundays from 11am until 5pm. Shop favourite brands, including Aligne, Hush, Nobody’s Child and more, with up to 70 per cent off RRP. Follow Instagram @smartworksleeds, for event updates, behind the scenes content and more.
