Yorkshire Evening Post archive: Where to find old YEP pictures and stories - and how to buy old copies of the paper

The Yorkshire Evening Post has been documenting life in Leeds since 1890 and has a wealth of archive pictures and stories.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:15 BST

Lots of readers get in touch to ask how they can explore the archives for themselves, particularly those who are researching their family histories. Others want to know how they can buy a copy of a more recent edition or a picture taken by one of our staff photographers.

How can I find an old story or picture?

We don't currently have a digitised archive beyond what's on our website, but the online resources of the British Newspaper Archive are growing all the time. Its website allows you to search by newspaper title, year or keywords such as a name. It offers some free credits when you register and then you can buy further credits in order to be able to download pages of interest.

This cinema on the corner New Briggate and The Headrow became a mecca for generations of film fans when it was taken over by Odeon in November 1939. It closed in October 2001. Photo: YPN.This cinema on the corner New Briggate and The Headrow became a mecca for generations of film fans when it was taken over by Odeon in November 1939. It closed in October 2001. Photo: YPN.
This cinema on the corner New Briggate and The Headrow became a mecca for generations of film fans when it was taken over by Odeon in November 1939. It closed in October 2001. Photo: YPN.
If you're local to Leeds, Leeds Central Library has a comprehensive collection of old newspapers on microfilm. They also have printing facilities so that you can make copies of the pages that are of interest.

Where can I buy a picture?

Some of the pictures taken by our staff photographers are available to buy, although these are generally from more recent years. You can see all those pictures on the National World photo sales website.It allows you to search by keywords such as a person's name or the location of an event. The results will include all photographs taken and entered into the system, including some we may not have published in our print or online coverage. You can choose whether you want a digital photo, print or canvas and select the size. Delivery and payment details are also entered there.How can I buy a recent edition of the paper?Our subscriptions team are usually able to help with providing back copies of the paper from recent months. Just let them know the date of the edition you'd like to purchase and they'll make the arrangements if a copy is available. They can take payments over the phone and get the paper posted out to you. You can contact them on 0330 403 3004 or email [email protected] to request a call back.

