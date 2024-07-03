Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Leeds restaurants are set to shut as part of a wave of closures across the country.

Yeadon Stoops Beefeater, based near Leeds Bradford Airport, and the Old Brickworks Brewers Fayre restaurant, in Drighlington, will close permanently after business tomorrow.

They are both part of Whitbread, a wider company that also owns Premier Inn.

It comes after Whitbread in April revealed proposals to axe around 1,500 jobs across the UK as part of plans to cut its chain of branded restaurants by more than 200, in favour of building more hotel rooms.

The group, which owns restaurants including Brewers Fayre and Beefeater, said at the time that job cuts were subject to consultation and came from its total UK workforce of 37,000 employees.

Whitbread today confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that the Yeadon Beefeater and Drighlington-based Brewers Fayre restaurants were among the closures.

A spokeswoman said: "After many years serving the community we can confirm that Yeadon Stoops Beefeater is closing its doors (last day of operation is July 04).

“We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their support over the years and our amazing team members."

She added that the Old Brickworks Brewers Fayre, on Wakefield Road, would also close permanently tomorrow (July 4).

Whitbread in April said the move was part of a plan to “optimise” its food and drink offering to add more than 3,500 hotel rooms across its estate and increase “operational efficiencies”.

It said it planned to sell 126 of its less profitable branded restaurants, while 112 would be converted into new hotel rooms.

Speaking in April, chief executive Dominic Paul said: “We recognise that our transition will impact some of our team members so we will be providing support throughout this process and we are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of those affected to remain with us.”