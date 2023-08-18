Leeds pubs and bars will be allowed to open early ahead of the Women’s World Cup Final, the council has confirmed.

England’s women will play Spain at 11am on Sunday in their first ever World Cup final after beating hosts Australia on Wednesday. An average of 4.6 million people tuned in on a working day to watch the Lionesses in the semi-final, the most-watched game of the tournament so far.

Current regulations mean the sale of alcohol is widely prohibited before 10am on Sunday, but venues such as pubs also have specific hours that are permitted to stay open and serve alcohol depending on individual licences.

Leeds City Council has now confirmed that pubs and bars can open early ahead of the big game – but they will not be able to serve alcohol before their licenses permit it.

England fans celebrate following a screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 semi-final. Pubs and bars in Leeds will be permitted to open early on Sunday ahead of the final, when the Lionesses will face Spain (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council and executive member for economy, culture and education Councillor Jonathan Pryor, said: “Venues across Leeds may open early on Sunday morning ahead of the kick-off of the Women’s World Cup Final at 11am between England and Spain.

"They will be able to serve refreshments until they are allowed to serve alcohol in accordance with their licences.

“The match will also be shown on the big screen in Millennium Square for anyone in the city centre who wants to watch. This will be a family-focused viewing opportunity only, with no refreshments or alcohol on sale there.

“Leeds City Council wishes England’s Lionesses the very best of luck as they look to make history and win the trophy for the first time.”

It comes as MPs called on local authorities to ignore instances of publicans serving outside of their usual Sunday hours, after warnings that licensing rules mean leave some venues unable to serve pints or open early for excited fans on the day.