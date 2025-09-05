This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Not everyone eligible will get a Winter Fuel Payment this year ❄️

Not everyone who meets the age threshold will get the Winter Fuel Payment in 2025

Certain groups of pensioners are excluded from this year’s payment

But missing out on the WFP doesn’t necessarily mean no help is available

Not everyone who meets the age threshold for the Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) will receive it this year.

Even if someone qualifies on age and income grounds, there are several exclusions that could leave pensioners without the annual cheque in 2025.

Four groups in particular will not receive the WFP this year:

People living outside England and Wales (the benefit no longer applies to Scotland or Northern Ireland, where separate schemes run).

Those who are in hospital or prison during the qualifying week of 15–21 September 2025.

Pensioners living in a care home continuously since 23 June 2025 or earlier, if they also receive income-based benefits such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance, or Employment and Support Allowance.

People with restricted immigration status who are not eligible for public funds.

(Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

If you or someone you know falls into these categories, or simply doesn’t meet the criteria, there are still other forms of help available with energy bills this winter. Here’s what you need to know.

Pension Credit

For older people on low incomes, Pension Credit remains the most significant safety net. It tops up weekly income to a guaranteed minimum level and, crucially, acts as a gateway to further support.

If you qualify for Pension Credit, you may also be entitled to:

Cold Weather Payments when temperatures drop.

Automatic eligibility for the Warm Home Discount (worth £150 off your electricity bill).

Help with NHS costs and possible council tax reductions.

Applications can be made via the Pension Credit claim line or online through Gov.uk. Many pensioners miss out simply because they don’t apply, so checking eligibility is strongly advised.

Warm Home Discount

The Warm Home Discount (WHD) provides a one-off £150 reduction on electricity bills during winter. Unlike the Winter Fuel Payment, this scheme is not automatic for everyone, it depends on your supplier and circumstances.

If you receive Pension Credit Guarantee Credit, the discount is applied automatically.

Others on low incomes may also qualify if their energy supplier participates and their household meets certain criteria.

Importantly, the WHD is available across England, Scotland, and Wales (though eligibility criteria differ slightly). Northern Ireland operates separate schemes through energy suppliers.

Cold Weather Payments

Although separate from the WFP, Cold Weather Payments are triggered by actual weather conditions.

If the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days, a £25 payment is made automatically to those on certain benefits, including Pension Credit.

These payments run between November 1 and March 31. While not guaranteed every year, they provide valuable extra help during cold snaps.

Energy supplier support

Most major energy firms run hardship funds or grant schemes for customers struggling with bills.

For example, the British Gas Energy Trust offers grants to customers and, in some cases, non-customers, and other suppliers such as Octopus, E.ON and EDF have discretionary hardship support funds.

Eligibility varies, and you’ll usually need to show evidence of income and bills. It’s worth contacting your provider directly to see what’s available.

Local council schemes

Local authorities in England and Wales administer the Household Support Fund, which has been extended into 2026. Councils have discretion over how this money is distributed, but it often includes:

Vouchers for energy or food.

Emergency help with utility bills.

Support for vulnerable households not covered by national benefits.

Residents should check their council’s website for details, as application processes and eligibility rules differ locally.

Devolved nation alternatives

For those living outside England and Wales, who are excluded from the WFP, the devolved governments have their own systems:

Scotland: The Winter Heating Payment is a flat-rate £55.05 payment to those on qualifying low-income benefits, regardless of weather.

The Winter Heating Payment is a flat-rate £55.05 payment to those on qualifying low-income benefits, regardless of weather. Northern Ireland: The Annual Winter Fuel Payment Scheme continues separately from the UK Government, and Cold Weather Payments also apply.

Practical energy-saving help

Alongside financial support, many charities and local organisations offer energy advice, home insulation measures, and heating system upgrades.

Programmes such as Help to Heat and the Energy Company Obligation (ECO4) target households most at risk of fuel poverty.

Citizens Advice and Age UK both provide free guidance on what you may be entitled to and how to apply.

