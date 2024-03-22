Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located inside the White Rose Shopping Centre in south Leeds, the 7,749 square foot site, upsized from 4,681 square foot, boasts the brand’s new store concept with a dedicated women’s-only space and increased product range.

It is also one of the first to offer Footasylum’s updated digitally-focused, mobile-first technology that seamlessly connects the online and in-store offering, and with new mobile payment points removing the need to queue – speeding up transaction time and improving shoppers’ experience.

The 7,749 square foot site is located inside the White Rose Shopping Centre in south Leeds. Picture: Umpf

Gary Bishop, Retail Process Improvement Manager, said: "We’re excited to unveil the new look of our White Rose store, featuring a dedicated women’s-only shopping space.

"This marks an exciting opportunity to introduce new brands to our shoppers, as we remain dedicated to enhancing our retail offering."

As one of the leading retailers of fashion streetwear and sportswear in the UK, brands at Footasylum include Nike, adidas Originals, Under Armour, The North Face, and more – with the new store set to stock Columbia’s high-tech gear for the first time.

Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds and last year celebrated the opening of their new Marks & Spencer megastore.

Centre Director, Steven Foster added: "Footasylum is one of our most popular retailers here at White Rose, and our guests have been keen to get a glimpse of the new store concept.