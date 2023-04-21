White Rose and Trinity Leeds join £20m fund to boost youth employment opportunities across city

Landsec, owner of both centres, has announced a new partnership with Resurgo’s ‘Spear Programme’ and the Ahead Partnership, which both aim to help local young people into employment.

The partnership is funded by Landsec’s new social impact programme, Landsec Futures, a £20m fund which aims to bring more value to the communities where Landsec invests.

The programme will see White Rose and Trinity Leeds join forces with Resurgo and Ahead Partnership, which are already leading the charge in supporting people from underrepresented backgrounds into employment.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at both White Rose and Trinity Leeds, said: “Investing in those already creating opportunities for local people means we can bring more value to the communities we serve where it’s needed most.

“Through our new programmes with Ahead Partnership and Resurgo, we’ll support more people from underrepresented backgrounds into employment, working with local young people to build their employability skills and increase access to employment opportunities so that everyone can fulfil their potential.”

Together, the centres, Resurgo, and Ahead Partnership will deliver education and work experience-led programmes for people in Leeds to increase access to the broad range of careers in the real estate industry.

With a renewed partnership, backed by an increase of investment and longer-term support, White Rose and Trinity Leeds hope to have an even greater impact in the local area.