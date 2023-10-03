Wetherspoon is hosting its annual beer festival this month.

A range of up to 30 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at 14 Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds during the 12-day event. Kicking off on Wednesday October 11, the pubs will serve a number of beers not previously available, including ales from Canada, South Africa, USA and the Czech Republic.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include vanilla and cherries in their ingredients. Among the festival collection are vegan and gluten-free beers. The beers will be priced from £2.45 to £2.99 a pint.

Here is every Leeds pub taking part in the festival from October 11-22.

Wetherspoon Beer Festival