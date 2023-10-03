Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wetherspoon Beer Festival: Every Leeds pub taking part in the 12-day real ale festival

Wetherspoon is hosting its annual beer festival this month.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

A range of up to 30 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at 14 Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds during the 12-day event. Kicking off on Wednesday October 11, the pubs will serve a number of beers not previously available, including ales from Canada, South Africa, USA and the Czech Republic.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include vanilla and cherries in their ingredients. Among the festival collection are vegan and gluten-free beers. The beers will be priced from £2.45 to £2.99 a pint.

Here is every Leeds pub taking part in the festival from October 11-22.

1. Wetherspoon Beer Festival

Here is every Leeds pub taking part in the event Photo: National World

Park Row, city centre

2. Beckett's Bank

Park Row, city centre Photo: James Hardisty

Leeds City Station

3. Wetherspoons

Leeds City Station Photo: James Hardisty

Millennium Square, city centre

4. The Cuthbert Brodrick

Millennium Square, city centre Photo: Steve Riding

