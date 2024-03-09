A range of up to 30 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, are now available at 14 of the chain's pubs in the city. Kicking off on Wednesday (March 6), the pubs will host the festival until Sunday March 17.

The overseas brewers are from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy, and the pubs are serving a number of beers brewed just for the festival - including vegan options.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients. The beers are priced from £1.99 to £2.99 a pint, and three third-of-a-pint tasters are also available for the price of a pint.

Here is every Leeds pub taking part in the festival.

