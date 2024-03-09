Wetherspoon beer festival: Every Leeds pub taking part in 12-day festival with £1.99 pints

Wetherspoon is hosting a 12-day beer festival in Leeds this month - with pints for £1.99.

By Abbey Maclure
Published 9th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

A range of up to 30 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, are now available at 14 of the chain's pubs in the city. Kicking off on Wednesday (March 6), the pubs will host the festival until Sunday March 17.

The overseas brewers are from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy, and the pubs are serving a number of beers brewed just for the festival - including vegan options.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients. The beers are priced from £1.99 to £2.99 a pint, and three third-of-a-pint tasters are also available for the price of a pint.

Here is every Leeds pub taking part in the festival.

Park Row, city centre

1. Beckett's Bank

Park Row, city centre Photo: James Hardisty

Leeds City Station

2. Wetherspoons

Leeds City Station Photo: James Hardisty

Millennium Square, city centre

3. The Cuthbert Brodrick

Millennium Square, city centre Photo: Steve Riding

Woodhouse Lane, city centre

4. The Hedley Verity

Woodhouse Lane, city centre Photo: Tony Johnson

Merrion Way, city centre

5. Stick or Twist

Merrion Way, city centre Photo: Steve Riding

White Rose shopping centre

6. The Scribbling Mill

White Rose shopping centre Photo: Simon Hulme

