Adventure Park York: Adventure park near Leeds gets £2.5m transformation with 'roleplay town' and rides
The "huge" new facelift for the indoor park at Clifton GateBusiness Park features new rides and attractions for a full family day out - with some of the rides set to open in times for the Easter weekend.
Amongst the new attractions is an outdoor "roleplay town", Webbington, which offers a range of shops, roadways and even working traffic lights. The name was picked out of over 300 suggestions left by customers on the park's Facebook page.
The opening will fee brand-new rides for people of all ages, with the statement ride being the huge new "Super Trouper" which lets those brave enough take to the skies with a co-pilot in their own plane soaring through the air in a "high-octane white-knuckle ride".
For the little ones is the new "Race-o-Rama", a "thrilling" fun ride fully themed to look like it's fresh out of Pixar's Cars series.
The Web Adventure Park's "Easter Egg-stravaganza" event which kicked off on March 23 and will last until April 7 will see nine of the brand new-rides, as well as live entertainment from Dazzling Darren, Eggy-lympic Sports Day, meet and greets with the Bunny Brothers, Animal Encounters, bouncing pillows, Laser Zone games and indoor and outdoor play.
The nine new rides are just the beginning of the investment planned for the park, with a new attraction - a huge waterbed resembling a "wobbly pillow" for children to roll, jump and run on - set to arrive in the time for the next half term.
Janice Dunphy from Web Adventure Park said: “We are thrilled to bring these new additions to the Park and York, we pride ourselves upon constant reinvestment and we certainly have delivered this year, our commitment to being one of the best parks in Yorkshire will only happen if we keep improving.
"Working with Ridezone, another family business based in Yorkshire who are bringing in the rides and operating them will be a huge step forward for the park, utilising the knowledge of the partner to ensure that the rides we get are top of the range, with the best safety systems in place.
"The park will see more rides arriving over the next few months as some are still in production – that is how new they will be!
"We are also thrilled that our dream is to provide one of Yorkshire's only outside role-play areas, which will be loved by tots and bigger children, allowing them to immerse themselves in a world of shopkeeping, police work and even the role of a post person!"
She added: "We never stand still, I sometimes think I treat it like a huge Lego set, looking for space to add a new part!”
