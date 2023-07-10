Wakefield McDonald's: Dewsbury Road restaurant forced to close after being flooded during 'severe storm'
Following a thunderstorm and torrential downpours on Saturday evening, footage shared on social media shows part of the roof of the Dewsbury Road restaurant collapse, with water pouring through the ceiling.
The fast food giant confirmed the branch was temporarily closed due to flooding, but reopened later that evening. The children’s play area, the Play Place, was not open when the restaurant flooded – and remains closed while repairs take place.
A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Following the impact of the severe storm on Saturday evening, our Wakefield restaurant briefly closed due to flooding. The restaurant reopened later that evening after the water had been cleared and continues to operate as usual.
“The Play Place was not open when the incident happened and remains closed while repairs take place. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”