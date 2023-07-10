The McDonald's branch in Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, which was forced to close temporarily after being flooded during severe weather (Photo by Google)

Following a thunderstorm and torrential downpours on Saturday evening, footage shared on social media shows part of the roof of the Dewsbury Road restaurant collapse, with water pouring through the ceiling.

The fast food giant confirmed the branch was temporarily closed due to flooding, but reopened later that evening. The children’s play area, the Play Place, was not open when the restaurant flooded – and remains closed while repairs take place.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Following the impact of the severe storm on Saturday evening, our Wakefield restaurant briefly closed due to flooding. The restaurant reopened later that evening after the water had been cleared and continues to operate as usual.