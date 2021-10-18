Vintage Furniture and Home Fair to be held in Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley
A vintage fair will be held in Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley.
The Leeds Vintage Furniture and Home Fair will be held inside the Old Woollen event space on Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7.
There will be 25 stalls of vintage furniture and homeware from sellers across the region.
Event hosts Rose & Brown Vintage said: "True vintage finds from mid-Century to industrial, rustic to reclaimed, brocante finds to Art Deco."
"Furniture, lighting, textiles, art work, ceramics and more.... everything you need for a stylish, individual beautiful home. No reproductions allowed."
Tickets to the fair are £2 and can be purchased on the door.
Under 16s go free.
There is disabled access.
The venue is dog friendly.