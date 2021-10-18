Vintage Furniture and Home Fair to be held in Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley

The Leeds Vintage Furniture and Home Fair will be held inside the Old Woollen event space on Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7.

There will be 25 stalls of vintage furniture and homeware from sellers across the region.

Event hosts Rose & Brown Vintage said: "True vintage finds from mid-Century to industrial, rustic to reclaimed, brocante finds to Art Deco."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vintage fair will be held this weekend in Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley.

"Furniture, lighting, textiles, art work, ceramics and more.... everything you need for a stylish, individual beautiful home. No reproductions allowed."

Tickets to the fair are £2 and can be purchased on the door.

Under 16s go free.

There is disabled access.