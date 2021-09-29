Chinese Laundry will be opening up its first Leeds store inside the Corn Exchange.

Chinese Laundry will be joining the host of independent retailers in the Leeds Corn Exchange.

The brand first opened in Hull in 2004 with a second shop opening in York in 2015.

It stocks a large range of vintage clothing sourced from Europe and the USA.

The shop will also be stocking a full range of their own branded clothing and accessories, which give pre-loved items a new lease of life.

Founder of Chinese Laundry, Alfie Appleton, said: “We are really excited that we are finally able to bring our shop and our brand to Leeds.

"We’ve been looking for the right shop for a long time now and the beautiful setting of the Corn Exchange, at the home of independent retail in Leeds, feels like the perfect fit.”

Centre Manager at Leeds Corn Exchange, Adam Warner, said: “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Chinese Laundry to the Corn Exchange family as the brand opens their first shop in Leeds.

"It is an incredibly exciting time here at the Corn Exchange as we’re continuing to work closely with Leeds City Council to transform the area around the Corn Exchange to create more public space so we can continue to support Leeds’ thriving independent retail scene.”

The opening of Chinese Laundry follows recent openings of Colour May Vary and Bellwether Yarns.