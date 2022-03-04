Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres in Leeds have been sold for £120m

Victoria Gate, which Hammerson opened in October 2016, forms part of the Victoria Leeds shopping destination.

The £165m Victoria Gate centre has been praised for transforming the retail scene in Leeds. Within a year of its opening, Victoria Gate had transported the city to third in the UK’s retail rankings.

Anchored by John Lewis’s first store in the city, the arcades are also home to a range of brands including Space NK, Kiehl’s, Neom and L’Occitane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hammerson said: "Since the year end, we have completed the sale of Victoria, Leeds for £120 million."

In a statement, issued last month Hammerson, said: "The company confirms that it is in discussions with entities related to Redical Holdings AG on terms for a possible sale of its Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres."

In a statement with its full year results today, Hammerson said: "Since the year end, we have completed the sale of Victoria, Leeds for £120 million, and expect to complete the sale of Silverburn, Glasgow for £70 million, at our share, by the end of March."

Rita-Rose Gagné, Chief Executive of Hammerson, said: "Since the beginning of 2021, we have made fundamental changes in our business, realigning our portfolio with £623m of disposals, significantly strengthening the balance sheet, re-setting our organisation and putting in place a clear strategy for value creation focused on our prime urban estates.

"The pandemic has accelerated trends in our operating environment, with people engaging with physical space in new ways. Our role is to create and curate relevant, appealing and sustainable spaces for the future.

"We are already seeing the tangible results from our strategy with strong occupier leasing demand, reduced vacancies, improved collections, a lower cost base and clear path to value creation from our land bank.

"We have more to do. Today we are a forward-looking organisation with our assets at the heart of driving value creation."