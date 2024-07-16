Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ofwat is investigating all 11 water companies in England and Wales for potential sewage pollution

The regulator has issued enforcement notices to four companies

Previous fines exceeding £300 million have been imposed on firms for breaching environmental obligations

Ofwat's inquiry began in November 2021 and is described as its largest and most complex investigation

Sewage spills into rivers and seas have surged, with 3.6 million hours reported in 2023, prompting public outrage

Regulator Ofwat has said it is currently investigating all 11 water companies in England and Wales to determine if their sewage treatment facilities are causing environmental pollution.

It expressed serious concerns about the industry's environmental performance. As part of the inquiry, Ofwat has issued formal enforcement notices to four companies: Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, Hafren Dyfrdwy, Severn Trent, and United Utilities.

This indicates that Ofwat has collected evidence suggesting these firms may have failed to meet their environmental protection obligations, potentially resulting in fines. Ofwat opened a major investigation in November 2021 into the companies’ sewage treatment works.

It has handed fines amounting to more than £300 million in recent years to the companies it found to have breached their legal obligations.

The regulator has already taken out enforcement cases against Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, South West Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water, with extensive investigations ongoing.

It is also still monitoring Southern Water following a previous enforcement case in 2019.

David Black, Ofwat’s chief executive, said: “The fact that Ofwat now has enforcement cases with all 11 of the wastewater companies in England and Wales demonstrates how concerned we are about the sector’s environmental performance.

“This is the largest and most complex investigation Ofwat has undertaken.”

But Black said the regulator wants to conclude the cases “as quickly as possible”, so that the sector can focus on spending £88 billion as part of its latest plan to “deliver cleaner rivers and seas”.

United Utilities said in a statement: “We understand and share people’s concerns about the health of the environment and the operation of wastewater systems, including combined sewer overflows.”

Severn Trent said it had “committed to going further and faster than anyone else in the sector” in relation to tackling sewage overflows. Both firms said they would “work constructively” with Ofwat in its investigation.

Last week (11 July), it was revealed that household water bills in England and Wales are poised to increase by an average of £19 per year over the next five years.

The proposed bill increases come amid public fury around firms’ rampant polluting of waterways with sewage spills as they continue to hand dividends to shareholders and bonuses to executives – something the new Labour government has pledged to clamp down on.

Sewage spills into England’s rivers and seas more than doubled in 2023. According to the Environment Agency, there were 3.6 million hours of spills last year – equal to about 400 years – compared with 1.75 million hours in 2022.

Who is my water provider?

To find your local water provider, check your latest water bill, which will typically list the name of your water provider - look for company logos or contact information.

You can also visit the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) website, which provides a tool to help you identify your water provider based on your postcode.

The Ofwat website also lists all water companies operating in England and Wales - look for the "Find your water company" section.

If you’re still having no luck, your local council or authority can also provide information about your local water supplier.

We want to hear your thoughts! How do you feel about the water companies' handling of sewage spills and the proposed bill increases? Join the conversation in the comments section.