Yorkshire Water said a burst main had resulted in low pressure or supplies being cut off all together to some addresses in the LS24, YO8 and YO23 postcodes.

It said properties in Church Fenton, Ryther, Ulleskelf, Cawood,Bolton Percy and Biggin were potentially affected.

Yorkshire Water said it is investigating the issues reported. Picture: Jake Oakley

In its latest update, the company said its teams were investigating this problem.

It said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water because of a burst water main.

"We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible. Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."

Meanwhile, residents living in the Adel area of the LS16 postcode have reported issues with no water or low pressure.