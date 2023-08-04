Landlords of The Princess pub, Aimee Emmett and Danny Farrar, said they have fought with "blood, sweat, and tears" to save the popular spot on Apperley Lane, Rawdon, but sadly “with a heavy heart” have been forced to announce its closure.

After taking over the pub in 2018, the pair invested in a massive refurb of the venue before being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Confirming the news on social media, they said: “It's with a very heavy heart that the time has come for us to say goodbye. Our journey started 5 years ago and after 15 months of relentless hard work (which is still an understatement), a massive refurb and with a little baby Freddie, we finally started making our mark on The Princess. Covid hit 6 months later and we were devastated.

"But, by the skin of our teeth, we survived and carried on and started building something amazing. Now it's over three years later, with a not-so-little baby Archie & a cost of living crisis too, and we feel like we have given everything we can possibly give. Blood, sweat & tears!! Lots of 'em! And so with that we have decided that we have come to the end of our Princess journey.”

Paying a special thank you to their stuff and customers they said: "Before we do go, we have some thank yous to say. Our first is to all of you, lovely, lovely people, the heart of the pub. Customers old and customers new, we wouldn't have got to where we did if it wasn't for your support & loyalty, so thank you.

“To all of our staff, thank you to all of you for the hard work you've put in over the years. We've had some truly amazing people that are now friends for life.”