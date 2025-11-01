The exciting new additions transforming Boar Lane Leeds

Over the years, its face has evolved dramatically reflecting the changing nature of the city centre.
Just a few paces from the City Station, it is often one of the first streets visitors to Leeds are greeted with when they visit our city.
And it embodies the city’s historic charm, being home to the Grade I listed Holy Trinity Church, as well as reflecting the cosmopolitan lifestyle of Leeds with new bars and restaurants.
Today the Yorkshire Evening Post looks at some of the exciting additions to Boar Lane in recent years.
1. City Square
The bottom of Boar Lane meets City Square which has recently undergone a transformation with pedestrianisation coming out of the train station. | National World
2. Boar Lane
Boar Lane has transformed over the years in Leeds with exciting new additions but the loss of some much-loved institutions. | National World Photo: National World
3. 92 Degrees
92 Degrees’ Boar Lane coffee shop was its third store to open in the city in February 2024. The company is already well-embedded in Leeds, with successful cafes at Clay Pit Lane and Wharf Approach, and the new Boar Lane shop will provide 92 Degrees with another prime city location. Founder, Jack Brewitt, explained how his love of Leeds is just one of many reasons 92 Degrees has become embedded in the city.
| National World
4. Gino D'Acampo
The celebrity chef opened his Boar Lane restaurant in the Marriott Hotel in 2023. Designed by acclaimed international restaurant designer Bernard Carroll, it features an impressive marble bar complete with lounge area, a cicchetti bar, deli and outdoor terrace. | National World
5. O'Neils
O'Neils proudly serves up the black stuff in this homage to Ireland on the corner of Boar Lane. But before it became a home to Guinness, the building used to be a mecca for disco dancers with its light up dancefloor at Flares. | National World
6. Decathlon
Decathlon the major sports store set up shop in the home of the former BHS site in 2021 as part of Trinity Leeds' expansion. | National World