The exciting new additions transforming Boar Lane Leeds

3 . 92 Degrees

92 Degrees’ Boar Lane coffee shop was its third store to open in the city in February 2024. The company is already well-embedded in Leeds, with successful cafes at Clay Pit Lane and Wharf Approach, and the new Boar Lane shop will provide 92 Degrees with another prime city location. Founder, Jack Brewitt, explained how his love of Leeds is just one of many reasons 92 Degrees has become embedded in the city. | National World