A Listed Building application submitted to Leeds City Council reveals a potential new opening in a popular Leeds arcade.

The application, which was submitted on June 13, 2024, reveals plans for “internal alteration works” of units 38-40 in the Victoria Quarter, and proposes transforming the space into a new “high-end” barber shop.

Drawings show plans for the applicant, named The Clubhouse, to fit barber equipment on the ground and first floor of the venue, fitting at least eight hair stations and two hair wash stations.

High-end barbers The Clubhouse might soon open shop in Leeds' Victoria Quarter. | Copper & Ash

The barber, which shares its name with a coffee shop on St Paul’s Street in Leeds city centre, currently runs a shop on Butcher’s Row in Beverly in East Yorkshire.

According to its website, The Clubhouse offer a “high-quality service in a stylish, relaxed and refined atmosphere”.

It added that each grooming expert “has been hand-picked for their exceptional skills and is well versed in men’s current hair, beard and body grooming treatments, ensuring that you’ll leave feeling revived and fresh, looking groomed and refined”.