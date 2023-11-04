A pub in Leeds has made the top 10 best in the UK for watching sports in a new study.

Watching sports like football, rugby and cricket at the pub with friends is a pass-time that has become a true British tradition. And to work out exactly which watering holes excel at this, a new study analysed over 3700 pubs around the UK to find out which are the best.

The study, undertaken by TV and electrical retailer Currys, scored the thousands of pubs out of an overall score of 50, looking at factors such as the average price for a pint, the number of screens and availability of a big screen, as well as anti-social behaviour figures per postcode.

With a total score of 36.09 out of 50, the self-proclaimed “best place to watch sports in Leeds”, The Box, on Infirmary Street, secured 8th place.

Located in the heart of Leeds city centre, the pub boasts a total of 21 screens, showcasing TNT, Box Office and Sky sporting events. The average price for a pint in the area is also reasonable, at £4.29.

Additionally, The Box, which is the only pub in Leeds to make the top 20, offers bookings for sports enthusiasts to ensure they don’t miss out on their favourite sports.

Overall, the best sports pub in the UK according to the study is The One Trick Pony Club in Moseley Village, Birmingham, with a score of 39.37.

Britain's 10 best sports pub according to Currys: