19 Leeds businesses have been awarded a five-star food hygiene rating this month.

The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection, as it is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed. They rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but gives clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

Here are the 19 Leeds restaurants, bars, pubs and takeaways to get the highest score from inspectors so far in 2023.

Power, Corruption and Lies, Call Lane, was rated on January 17

Köfe, Beeston Road, was rated on January 13

Dill And Bay, Marsh Street, Rothwell, was rated on January 11