Sometimes there’s nothing quite like a KFC.
Whether you’re craving a Finger Lickin' Good sharing bucket, a rice box or Krushem milkshake, the world’s second-largest restaurant chain has 18 branches in Leeds.
We’ve collected the Google review rating of every KFC branch in the city from Beeston to Wetherby. Here is every restaurant ranked from best to worst.
1. Skelton Lake
The KFC branch in Skelton Lake services scored 4 stars from 462 reviews Photo: Google
2. Harehills
The KFC in Roundhay Road, Harehills, scored 3.7 from 586 reviews Photo: Google
3. Cross Gates
The Cross Gates branch, in Station Road, scored 3.7 stars from 209 reviews Photo: Google
4. Hunslet
The branch at Hunslet Green Retail Centre scored 3.6 stars from 983 reviews Photo: Google
5. Merrion Centre
The KFC in the Merrion Centre scored 3.6 stars from 905 reviews Photo: Google
6. Beeston
The Beeston branch, in Dewsbury Road, scored 3.6 stars from 444 reviews Photo: Google