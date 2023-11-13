JD Wetherspoon has unveiled its Christmas menu and named the pubs in Leeds serving it.

14 pubs in the city will serve the festive menu from Wednesday November 15 to Sunday December 31, excluding Christmas Day.

Customers will be able to enjoy sliced turkey breast and winter vegetables, which includes four slices of turkey breast, a pork, apricot and cranberry stuffing, roasted Chantenay carrots and parsnips, Maris Piper mash, two pigs-in-blankets, peas, cranberry sauce and gravy.

There will also be a choice of three burgers – the big cheese burger, brie and bacon burger and chicken and stuffing burger – and two 11-inch pizzas will also be available, a chicken, stuffing, bacon and Brie pizza and Brie and garlic mushroom pizza.

The children’s meal is pigs-in-blankets served with two side options, from a choice of roasted vegetables, cucumber slices and tomato wedges, peas, baked beans, jacket potato, chips or mashed potato.

The small plates are the big cheese chips, chicken, stuffing, bacon and brie pizza, pigs-in-blankets with cranberry sauce and Brie and garlic mushroom pizza (eight-inches). To complete the line-up, the pubs will be serving two desserts: salted caramel sticky toffee pudding and mince tart.

All meals include a choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink, except small plates and desserts. The children’s meal includes a soft drink.

Here are the 14 Wetherspoon pubs in Leeds which will launch the Christmas menu this week.

