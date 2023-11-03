Leeds is full of stellar bars and pubs from the city centre to the suburbs.
Whether you’re after a friendly local or a high-end rooftop bar, there’s so much choice when planning where to visit. We’ve rounded up the 13 top-rated bars and pubs in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews.Here’s what customers had to say about their experience.
1. Top-rated bars and pubs
Here are the best bars and pubs in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews Photo: National World
2. The Scarbrough Hotel
The Scarbrough Hotel topped the list - pictured is much-loved landlord Toby Flint. One customer said: "Always impressed by this pub. Polite friendly staff, excellent menu, the place is clean and tidy. Staff always wiping tables. Great value for money and great atmosphere." Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Canal Club
"This spot is fab spot for food and cocktails. We had a great time and the food was good value. Conor was a great host and a spectacular cocktail maker." Photo: Canal Club
4. Manahatta Greek Street
"Absolutely loved this place. We did bottomless brunch for a birthday weekend. The vibes where brilliant, the food was great (smashed avocado and poached eggs & cheesy chips) and the drinks where also fab." Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Manahatta Headingley
"Had the best bottomless brunch at Manahatta Headingley, drinks were served really fast and to a high standard + food was delicious." Photo: Gary Longbottom
6. The Adelphi
"We’ve spent so many happy times in this place, the food and the service are second to none...never had a meal here we weren’t thrilled with. Friendly, helpful and efficient staff." Photo: Mark Bickerdike