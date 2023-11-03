Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 13 best pubs and bars in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews including Scarbrough Hotel

Leeds is full of stellar bars and pubs from the city centre to the suburbs.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Whether you’re after a friendly local or a high-end rooftop bar, there’s so much choice when planning where to visit. We’ve rounded up the 13 top-rated bars and pubs in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews.Here’s what customers had to say about their experience.

1. Top-rated bars and pubs

The Scarbrough Hotel topped the list - pictured is much-loved landlord Toby Flint. One customer said: "Always impressed by this pub. Polite friendly staff, excellent menu, the place is clean and tidy. Staff always wiping tables. Great value for money and great atmosphere."

"This spot is fab spot for food and cocktails. We had a great time and the food was good value. Conor was a great host and a spectacular cocktail maker."

3. Canal Club

"This spot is fab spot for food and cocktails. We had a great time and the food was good value. Conor was a great host and a spectacular cocktail maker." Photo: Canal Club

"Absolutely loved this place. We did bottomless brunch for a birthday weekend. The vibes where brilliant, the food was great (smashed avocado and poached eggs & cheesy chips) and the drinks where also fab."

4. Manahatta Greek Street

"Absolutely loved this place. We did bottomless brunch for a birthday weekend. The vibes where brilliant, the food was great (smashed avocado and poached eggs & cheesy chips) and the drinks where also fab." Photo: Tony Johnson

"Had the best bottomless brunch at Manahatta Headingley, drinks were served really fast and to a high standard + food was delicious."

5. Manahatta Headingley

"Had the best bottomless brunch at Manahatta Headingley, drinks were served really fast and to a high standard + food was delicious." Photo: Gary Longbottom

"We’ve spent so many happy times in this place, the food and the service are second to none...never had a meal here we weren’t thrilled with. Friendly, helpful and efficient staff."

6. The Adelphi

"We’ve spent so many happy times in this place, the food and the service are second to none...never had a meal here we weren’t thrilled with. Friendly, helpful and efficient staff." Photo: Mark Bickerdike

