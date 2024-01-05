We are lucky to have so many marvellous South Asian restaurants and curry houses in Leeds.
Whether you’re dreaming of a creamy korma and naan or masala dosa dunked in sambar, there’s a restaurant for everyone – from fine-dining spots to friendly takeaways.
If you’re struggling to choose, we’ve got you covered. These are the best Indian restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews – and what customers had to say about their food.
1. Best Indian restaurants
Here are the top-rated Indian restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews, and what customers had to say Photo: National World
2. Dastaan, Adel
"We had a fantastic experience at Dastaan. Yash looked after us really well and the tasting menu was divine. Each course was exquisitely cooked." Photo: National World
3. Bengal Brasserie, Burley
"Great food, great service as always. Very friendly and excellent choices on the menu. Would recommend the Badami chicken and Jordan rice." Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Bengal Brasserie, city centre
"The food was amazing, service was efficient. Great customer service always checking up on us and giving great recommendations!" Photo: Gary Longbottom
5. Bengal Lounge, Wetherby
"Extremely polite helpful staff. Excellent recommendations and a delicious Lassi. Atmosphere great and a delight to eat here." Photo: Adrian Murray
6. De Baga, Headingley
"There were plenty of vegetarian dishes available and the flavours were wonderful and appetising. The food was served piping hot and with generous portions given." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe