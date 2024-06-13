Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers need to redeem their triple point Clubcard voucher codes by midnight

£20 million worth of triple points vouchers are set to expire

Tesco’s Reward Partner codes typically expire after six months

But after a policy change last June, Tesco honoured existing triple points vouchers with a one-year validity

Customers can use the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app to check for expiring reward codes

Tesco shoppers have until midnight to check their triple point Clubcard voucher codes before they expire.

The UK's largest supermarket chain has said that £20 million worth of triple points vouchers are set to expire tonight. To avoid missing out on the triple points offer, vouchers must be redeemed by 11.59pm.

Tesco's Clubcard scheme allows customers to earn points on purchases made in-store or online.

These points can be used for discounts on future shopping trips or increased in value by redeeming them with Tesco’s partners, such as Disney+, the RAC and various hotels and restaurants.

To use points with partners, customers must convert them into vouchers and then into Reward Partner codes, which typically need to be redeemed within six months.

(Photo: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Tesco said that £20 million worth of codes have been requested but not yet redeemed, and is urging its customers to use them before they expire.

Some of these codes are still worth triple their face value despite a policy change last June when Tesco reduced the value to double.

At the time, Tesco said that codes redeemed before the 13 June 2023 deadline would be valid for a year instead of the usual six months, meaning those who requested codes before that deadline have until tonight to use them

The supermarket emailed its customers last month advising them to use the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app to check if any of their reward codes are nearing expiration.

How do Reward Partner codes work?

As you shop with a Clubcard at Tesco, you earn points that can either be converted into vouchers for discounts on food, or with Reward partners. You earn one point for every £1 spent, with each point valued at 1p.

For example, 150 points equate to £1.50, requiring a £150 spend to accumulate 150 points. A minimum of 150 points is needed to request a voucher.

Vouchers are worth their face value when used in-store at Tesco but can be doubled when spent with the supermarket's partners.

Clubcard points converted into vouchers expire after two years, but vouchers transferred into Reward Partner codes expire after just six months.