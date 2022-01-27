Pronto focuses on catering to independent restaurants and helping simplify their customer's takeaway demands.

Of the popular indie cafes, restaurants and pubs that will be available on the app are Doh'hut, Slap and Pickle, Manjits Kitchen and Humpit.

Some of these restaurants are not available on other delivery app services.

Cat and Mark Barrett launched the Pronto app to huge success in Ilkley. They are now set to launch in Leeds.

The app, which launched in March 2020, is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team, Cat and Mark Barrett who live in Ilkley and work in Leeds.

Co-Founder Cat Barrett says: “My team and I spent a long time developing the Pronto app. We needed it to be flawless and flexible so it could adapt to huge order volumes and be user-friendly for both for the indie business and the customer.

"We’re delighted to be able to expand into Leeds and work with some of our favourite restaurants after all these years of eating at them ourselves.

"There are so many incredible different types of food to discover and Pronto is offering a much better deal for restaurants by keeping more money in their pockets.”

Slap and Pickle will be on the Pronto app, serving up their delicious burgers.

She added: “We are so proud and passionate about Pronto. For us, it’s not just about creating a business, it’s about bringing communities together.

"That was particularly important during the pandemic and various lockdowns, but it continues to be important now.

"The fact that we can bring great, independent businesses together with the people living in West Yorkshire is what gives us a spring in our step every day.”

Instead of working with call centres, restaurants can change their menu whenever they like through the backend system - putting them in control to change prices, add specials, and tweak lots of other settings too.

There is also a good level of customer service through the app, but also provided via phone and on WhatsApp.

Co-founder Mark Barrett said: “We wanted to focus on customer service, but for the businesses on the app as much as the customers using it. We are there at every step of the way and are always at the end of the phone or a WhatsApp message if anyone needs our support.

"Many businesses on the app haven’t really had a strong online presence before so we’ve provided them with step-by-step support to get them started. It gives us that local feel that we pride ourselves on, when we’re only a phone call away.

"No long waiting times or automated messages, just a straight forward, human-first approach.”

Pronto user and owner of Host & Joels Chicken Buns in Ilkley, Joel Monkman, said: "We jumped at the chance to get Host on the Pronto platform, which has very low commission rates. It's effortless to make menu changes within the system and if you ever get stuck, the customer service provided by pronto is personal, fast and highly effective.

"Our take-out has become so popular that we have now launched an additional take-out business, Joel’s Chicken Buns, which is also on the Pronto app.”

Pronto takes a 10 per cent commission, as opposed to other major competitors who take approximately 30 to 35 per cent.

Pronto has integrated with a full rider network including bikes, scooters and cars.

Restaurants can choose to use the rider network, or use their own drivers instead, and they can select collection, or table service too.

The rider network was chosen as it is committed to providing staff with guaranteed hourly rates, regardless of how many orders they deliver.

The Pronto App is available in Leeds on Apple and Android on Tuesday, February 1.

The Oliver Awards

Pronto is supporting the Best Takeaway Offering at the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2022.

Highlighting the best the city's food and drink scene has to offer, in what has been a turbulent year for hospitality businesses, the awards are the 13th hosted by the YEP.

Industry experts will judge a range of categories, picking their shortlists and eventual winners which will be announced at a ceremony at Queens Hotel on March 28.

This year, there are exciting new categories - including an Outstanding Contribution award to recognise businesses which have achieved the extraordinary, overcome unprecedented challenges or helped out the community over the last two years.