There will be an entertainer, music and activities from 10am until mid-afternoon at the Stile Hill Retail Park bargain store.

The newly refurbished store has been designed to make it easier for customers to shop in

Loo Loo Rose, marketing manager, said: “Our customer’s shopping experience is important to us.

"We strive to create a positive, enjoyable retail experience where everyone is welcome. We want our customers to feel comfortable in our newly refurbished stores, and we are excited to give them a fresh look and show them off to the public once again.

"We hope to see more familiar faces when our refurbished stores reopen."

Poundstretcher will donating £200 of vouchers to Leeds South and East Foodbank and more vouchers will be given away to customers on Saturday.

The store reopened for trading yesterday (Wednesday).

Poundstrethcer property and legal director, Gerry Loughran, said the chain was opening another 50 stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs.

